Reporter Asks Karine Jean Pierre If White House Staffers Will Be Drug Tested After Cocaine Discovery

A reporter asked White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre if staffers will be drug tested after cocaine was discovered in the West Wing over the weekend.

During the July 4th holiday weekend, the Secret Service uncovered a powdered substance in the West Wing that was later confirmed by last tests to be cocaine. Many in the press have speculated whether the substance belonged to a visiting tourists or a staffer in the White House..

Wall Street Journal White House Correspondent Catherine Lucey asked Jean-Pierre whether the staffers will be drug tested as part of the Secret Service investigation.

“So, as you know, this is under the purview of the Secret Service. But a couple of things that I would add is that White House is subject to rigorous guidelines that include drug testing,” Jean-Pierre responded. “We will take any action is that is appropriate and warranted pending the outcome of a Secret Service.

“Just not going to get into hypotheticals from here,” she added. “There is there are indeed rigorous guidelines here at the White House.”

The press secretary noted repeatedly during the briefing that the area that the cocaine was discovered in an area that is “highly traveled.”

Watch above via Fox news.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com