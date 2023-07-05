Sen. Tom Cotton Has Cocaine Questions For The Secret Service: ‘Congress Needs To Know The Details’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) wants answers from the U.S. Secret Service regarding the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing.

The Secret Service reported finding a white, powdery substance on Sunday, and by Wednesday, it was confirmed as being the illicit substance.

Cotton posted a letter to Twitter that demanded answers from Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle.

I write regarding the Secret Service’s recent discovery of white powder, reportedly confirmed to be cocaine, inside the White House. According to public reports, the Secret Service has not yet confirmed where in the West Wing the cocaine was found. I urge you to release that information quickly, as the American people deserve to know whether illicit drugs were found in an area where confidential information is exchanged. If the White House complex is not secure, Congress needs to know the details, as well as your plan to correct any security flaws.

— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) July 5, 2023

Cotton gave Cheatle until 5 p.m. on July 14 to answer a series of questions, that included:

Who has access to the White House complex without passing through any sccurity screening? Please provide a complete list of all such individuals. Who has access to the White House complex while subject to lesser securty screening requirements than the most complete screening required of individuals accessing the West Wing? Please provide a complete list of all such individuals, along with a description of the lesser screening requirements and the reasons such individuals are not subject to complete screening. The Secret Service’s Annual Report for FY2022 notes that the Secret Service’s Personnel Screening K-9 program screens approximately 10 million “visitors to the exterior of The White House each year.” How many visitors to the interior of the White House are screened by the Secret Service’s K-9s each year? Please provide a description of the circumstances under which the Secret Service chooses not to use K-9 screening for West Wing visitors.

Reporters peppered White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about the investigation at Tuesday’s briefing. She referred all questions to the Secret Service.

