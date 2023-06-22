RNC Chair Insists GOP Loyalty Pledge Will Remain After Kayleigh McEnany Says She Doesn’t Think Trump Will Ever Sign It

Kayleigh McEnany asked RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel about the Republican Party’s much-maligned pledge requiring presidential candidates to promise to support the eventual nominee – no matter who it is.

McDaniel has said signing the pledge will be a condition for entry into the GOP primary debates. Former President Donald Trump, who leads the field by a wide margin, has not indicated whether he will sign it.

“Totally agree with you in principle,” McEnany, Trump’s former press secretary told McDaniel on Thursday’s Fox News Tonight. “[Chris] Christie calls it a useless idea. Trump, I don’t think you’ll ever get him to sign that pledge. Do you think you’ll have to do away with this pledge in order to not have one person debating themselves?”

The chairwoman insisted the pledge is not going anywhere.

“It’s the Republican Party nomination and the pledge is staying,” she answered. “Anybody who wants to seek the nomination of our party should pledge to support the voters. If you go through this process and you take time on the debate stage and you’re going to be there, the number one pledge should be, beat Biden. It’s called the “Beat Biden Pledge” for a reason because at the end of the day, we all have to be united in one thing.”

She concluded, “The pledge is staying.”

Longshot Republican candidate Asa Hutchinson – a former governor of Arkansas – tried and failed this month to insert a provision in the pledge stating that defeated candidates would not be bound by it if the nominee is a convicted felon. Trump currently faces criminal charges in federal court in Miami. He also faces state charges in Manhattan.

