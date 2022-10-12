Rob Schneider Reveals To ‘Fox & Friends’ Why Liberals Made Him Ditch California: ‘I Don’t Want the Democratic Party Trying to Run My Life’

Comedian Rob Schneider is among numerous public figures in recent years to ditch the blue state of California. Appearing on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, the Deuce Bigelow star said he “had it” with his old home of San Francisco, so he moved to Arizona.

Schneider was asked about Tulsi Gabbard’s announcement that she has left the Democratic Party, something he can relate to as the comedian moved away from the party in 2013. Schneider said at the time that Democratic Party policies were hurting his then-home of California.

“It shouldn’t be such a shock. We don’t get 10 parties. You get two,” he said.

“I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness,” Gabbard said in her announcement.

Schneider said California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) pushed him “over the edge” when it came to Democrats and his former home of California.

“I really feel like I don’t want the Democratic Party trying to run my life. And there’s not one aspect of your life that they don’t want to interfere with,” he said.

Schneider previously resided in San Francisco, where he said local regulation and a homeless problem made the city to much to stand.

“San Francisco either has a huge homeless problem or a gigantic camping success story,” the comedian said.

Schneider, who will next be starring in and directing a sequel to The Animal, is one of the few Hollywood creators open about his conservative leanings, and he revealed he knows plenty of right-leaning figures in Hollywood who fear cancel culture too much to speak up as he does.

“They’re just scared of it because it really is like a mob of ideologues that just will attack you,” he said.

Watch above via Fox News

