‘Cowardly Wokeness’: Regular Tucker Carlson Guest Tulsi Gabbard Announces Departure From Democratic Party

Former Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard released a lengthy condemnation of the party while announcing that she is no longer a Democrat.

Gabbard confirmed the news on Tuesday by releasing a 28 minute video to serve as the first episode of her new podcast: The Tusli Gabbard Show. The former Hawaii congresswoman also posted excerpts of her announcement on Twitter, outlining her reasons for leaving the party.

I can no longer remain in today’s Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness, who divide us by racializing every issue and stoke anti-white racism, who actively work to undermine our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution, and who are hostile to people of faith and spirituality, who demonize the police, who protect criminals at the expense of law-abiding Americans, who believe in open borders, who weaponize the national security state to go after political opponents, and above all, dragging us ever closer to nuclear war.

Fox News correctly noted that Gabbard has become increasingly opposed to the Democratic mainstream since a failed 2020 presidential candidacy. In recent months, Gabbard has railed against the “politicized” actions of the Justice Department, celebrated the demise of Roe V. Wade, blamed President Joe Biden for the situation in Ukraine while advancing Russian propaganda, and she has made herself at home with conservative venues like CPAC and guest host of Tucker Carlson Tonight.

