Robert Costa Reports Trump’s Direction to Steve Bannon Before Jan 6: ‘We Need to Kill the Biden Presidency in the Crib’

Robert Costa shared a disturbing anecdote about former President Donald Trump and his desperation to “kill the [Joe] Biden presidency in the crib.”

Costa and Bob Woodward joined Morning Joe on Tuesday to talk about Peril, their upcoming book full of major revelations about the tumultuous end of Trump’s presidency. As they spoke about Trump’s efforts to hang on to power after losing the 2020 election, Costa described how Trump allegedly tried to pressure former Vice President Mike Pence into overturning the results the day before the president’s supporters stormed the Capitol.

“We have this scene of President Trump not only pressuring Vice President Pence in the Oval Office but then opening the air and having the cold air coming in and talking to his aides, saying ‘can you hear my supporters outside?'” Costa said. “It was a domestic political crisis, a national security emergency as well.”

Woodward added that Trump was “enthralled” listening to the mob that night, and the Washington Post associate editor compared it to the Watergate scandal as it was poised to end Richard Nixon’s presidency. As Woodward spoke of how Trump was drawing energy from the mob of his supporters, Costa added that the former president was speaking to Bannon before January 6th.

“Who’s he talking to that night? Steve Bannon on the phone.” Costa said. “He’s telling Steve Bannon over at the Willard hotel ‘we need to kill the Biden presidency in the crib.’ That was the phrase based on our reporting in that conversation.”

Woodward and Costa previously released excerpts from their book about Bannon’s connection to the events leading up to the storming of the Capitol. They wrote that Bannon claimed January 6th would be a “moment of reckoning,” and that he promised Trump “We’re going to bury Biden on January 6th, f*cking bury him.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

