A Trump Lawyer Reportedly Came Up With an Absolutely Bizarre Six-Point Plan for Pence to Overturn Election Prior to 1/6

The bombshells from Bob Woodward and Robert Costa’s new book Peril keep on coming.

Reporting from the two authors obtained by CNN reveals that John Eastman — a lawyer for former President Donald Trump — put together a truly bizarre six-point plan for former Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the 2020 ahead of the scheduled electoral college count on Jan. 6.

The centerpiece of the plan conceived by Eastman (which was documented in a memo published by CNN Monday) called for Pence to recognize multiple slates of electors in seven states. In actuality, there was only one slate of electors in all 50 states. The seven slates referenced by the former president’s attorney were comprised of Trump cronies and did not have any actual power.

But that was immaterial to Eastman. All Pence needed to do, according to his scheme, was announce that no electors could be appointed from those states — essentially wiping them off the board. From there, Eastman believed Trump only needed to gain a simple majority of the remaining 454 electoral votes. With the seven states out, Trump — in Eastman’s tally — would have prevailed 232-222.

The harebrained plot, however, required Pence to be the driving force.

“The main thing here is that Pence should do this without asking for permission – either from a vote of the joint session or from the Court,” Eastman wrote. “Let the other side challenge his actions in court.”

Whatever the merits or lack thereof, Trump embraced the plan — as it had him winning. And so the president, according to Woodward and Costa, put on the hard sell prior to Jan. 6.

“You really need to listen to John,” Trump reportedly told Pence. “He’s a respected constitutional scholar. Hear him out.”

When reached for comment by the Washington Post, Eastman said his memo simply“explored all options that had been proposed.”

