Ron Johnson Wails ‘I Wasn’t Involved’ Through Relentless Interrogation on Fake 2020 Electors Plot

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) groaned through a series of interview questions over his connection to the scheme to overturn the 2020 election with fake electors.

Johnson was interviewed by NBC 26’s Nina Sparano, who started things off by pressing him on his past attempts to minimize the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as a “peaceful” protest. After that, Sparano brought up the “alternate slate of electors” that Johnson’s office apparently tried to provide to Vice President Mike Pence while he was being pressured by Donald Trump to stop Congress from certifying the election results.

In the past, Johnson has attempt to deflect scrutiny over the evidence against him by attempting to dodge reporters and blaming unnamed interns for the development.

“I had no involvement,” Johnson told Sparano before once again claiming “my lack of involvement was seconds worth of texting.”

“But that’s still involvement,” Sparano retorted.

“I was texted there had — something had to be delivered to the vice president,” said Johnson. “I didn’t know what it was. And was there somebody that could help arrange delivery? So then I texted, I talked to my chief of staff and he took care of it. We found out that the vice president wasn’t accepting anything and said we can’t deliver anything and that was the end of the story. You can’t call that involvement!”

Sparano continued to grill Johnson by asking that if Pence’s office said “yes,” would he have made the delivery “even though you didn’t know what it was?”

“What would you do if you get a call from the president of the United States lawyer wanting to get something to the vice president?” Johnson replied.

“But you didn’t know what it was,” Sparano countered. “Wouldn’t you want to inquire what something is to hand to the vice president of the United States during a critical time?”

“I didn’t hand anything to the [vice] president,” Johnson responded before claiming “I wasn’t involved” three times in a row.

“A couple texts. I few seconds of my time! I couldn’t even remember what I had done,” Johnson continued. This led to Sparano asking if Johnson’s chief-of-staff Sean Riley went “rogue” by asking Pence’s team how the senator could provide the phony electors.

“No, he was my new chief of staff,” Johnson answered. “He’d been to the White House. He knew these people. Someone was asking him to arrange and deliver something to the vice president. He contacted the people that he knew. The vice president says ‘we’re not accepting anything.’ End of story.”

“So, he knew what he was doing,” Sparano noted.

“We weren’t doing anything,” Johnson exclaimed. “Were we supposed to deliver something or not? Did the vice president want it? The vice president didn’t. We didn’t deliver anything. It’s a complete non-story.”

The exchange concluded with Sparano asking if Johnson would testify if subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee. His answer: “I would probably honor a subpoena, sure.”

Watch above via NBC26.

