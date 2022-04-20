Rudy Giuliani Sings ‘Bad to the Bone’ After Being Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

Celebrity judges on Fox’s The Masked Singer were stunned Wednesday after Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as a contestant on the show.

The former New York City mayor then sang his own rendition of George Thorogood’s “Bad to the Bone.”

Rudy Giuliani sings “Bad to the Bone” on Masked Singer as host @kenjeong leaves saying, “I’m done.” pic.twitter.com/nPmcTBye4m — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 21, 2022

Giuliani had performing under the name “Jack in the Box,” and was the first mystery celebrity singer dismissed at the end of the show. Prior to his unmaking, host Nick Cannon asked the judges who they thought the singer is.

Jenny McCarthy guessed actor Joe Pesci, while Robin Thicke predicted the contestant would be actor Robert Duvall.

Ken Jeong believed the person under the mask would be Elon Musk, while Nicole Scherzinger predicted NBC’s Al Roker would unmask himself.

All were wrong.

Cannon helped Giuliani show his face to the world, and members of the live studio audience joined the judges by expressing total disbelief.

Cannon asked the former personal attorney to former President Donald Trump why he would appear on the show, citing “controversy” surrounding him.

Giuliani explained he just had a new granddaughter, and he wanted to do something uncharacteristic to remind her to try new things in the future.

“I enjoy the show, I have for years,” he said. “This was a really wonderful experience.”

Giuliani ended up receiving a round of applause from the judges, minus Jeong, who walked off after he said, “I’m done.”

The former associate attorney general of the United States was instrumental in assisting Trump as he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

The Masked Singer first launched in the U.S. in 2019, and has celebrities dress up in absurd costumes while the audience attempts to guess the identity of each singer based on their voice and a series of vague clues.

Former Gov. Sarah Palin (R-AK) appeared as a contestant on the show in 2020, which polarized fans.

Watch the full segment above, via Fox.

