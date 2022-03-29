Russia Claims it Will Reduce Military Action Around Kyiv, Chernihiv Amid Negotiations With Ukraine

Russia’s Defense Ministry claims that the government intends to draw down their military activity around the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Chernihiv as officials prepare to engage in a new round of peace talks.

CNN’s John Berman reported on a statement from Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, who said Russia would cut back on its military actions while Russian and Ukrainian officials are currently holding negotiations in Turkey.

From Berman’s translation of Fomin’s statement:

Due to the fact that negotiations on the preparation of an agreement on the neutrality and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, as well as on the provision of nuclear guarantees to Ukraine, are moving into practice. Taking into account the principles discussed during today’s meetings by the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, in order to increase mutual trust and create necessary conditions for further negotiations and achieving the ultimate goal of agreeing on the signing of the above agreement, a decision was made to radically at times reduce military activity in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions.

While Berman made mention of Russia’s deceit throughout the invasion of Ukraine, he held a conversation with Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) in which he noted “the Ukrainians haven’t pushed back on this notion.”

“In fact, the Ukrainians are giving the sense that some progress at least was made in these talks,” Berman assessed.

The announcement comes as Russia continues to struggle to subdue the Ukrainian capital despite continuous bombardment. Talks between Ukraine and Russia are ongoing, but a ceasefire has a broad array of implications for the invasion a month after it began.

