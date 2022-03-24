Russian State TV Airs Shocking Aerial Footage of Completely Destroyed Mariupol — Host Blames Ukrainians for Destruction

Russian state television aired shocking aerial footage of the now-completely destroyed Ukrainian coastal city of Mariupol, which elicited audible stunned reactions from a co-host. According to a translation from Washington Post Russia reporter Mary Ilyushina, the news presenter blamed the devastation on “Ukrainian nationalists.”

Ilyushina posted the 17-second clip, adding “Russian state TV posts this absolutely apocalyptic aerial footage of Mariupol (result of Russian siege). But the anchor says: ‘Sad scenes of course… the Ukrainian nationalists withdraw trying not to leave a stone unturned.'” The footage is indeed stunning, which you can see below:

Russian state TV posts this absolutely apocalyptic aerial footage of Mariupol (result of Russian siege). But the anchor says: “Sad scenes of course… the Ukrainian nationalists withdraw trying not to leave a stone unturned" pic.twitter.com/7dCfbfV5qn — Mary Ilyushina (@maryilyushina) March 24, 2022

Mariupol has been so thoroughly bombarded that it seems that no western journalists are still there to cover the devastation. Two AP reporters were the last to stay and cover the bombing of a maternity hospital, which they did by disguising themselves in hospital scrubs.

Russian television is operated and directed by the Kremlin and has been only reporting the most charitable versions of events occurring in Ukraine following Russia’s military invasion, which has led to the death of innocents and formal charges of War Crimes against Russia.

