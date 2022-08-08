Alex Jones sent an “intimate photo” of his wife to Roger Stone, a lawyer for Sandy Hook parents claimed Monday.

Mark Bankston, who represented the parents of six-year-old Sandy Hook shooting victim Jesse Lewis in their defamation lawsuit against Jones, dramatically revealed in court last week that lawyers for the far-right conspiracy theorist accidentally sent him two years’ worth of Jones’s texts.

Bankston told the judge presiding over the trial that the phone contained “intimate messages,” but did not go into further detail.

On Monday, he claimed in an interview with TYT Network that Jones sent an “intimate photo” of his wife to right-wing political operative Roger Stone.

“I’m a little concerned about it because that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don’t know if that was consensual,” Bankston said.

“And if it wasn’t consensual, and Mrs. [Erika] Wulff Jones should know about that,” he continued. “And there might be something that needs to be done about that. Then again, it could be totally consensual. But when I see that – and I don’t see any indication that it was – I’m concerned something might not be on the up and up with that. There are certainly laws in certain states about that.”

Jones said his texts contained a naked photo of his wife in a rant on Infowars Saturday.

“Sorry, I mean, there was a photo I sent my wife of her naked. Ok, they got that. So, my wife looks pretty good. The point is, there is one naked picture of my wife in there, so that’s what they got! No dick pics, no nothing,” he said.

Jones did not respond to a request for comment.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis, sued Jones for defamation over his repeated claims the Sandy Hook massacre was a “hoax” and its victims “crisis actors.” Jones was found guilty of defamation and a jury ordered him to pay more than $49 million in damages to the parents.

Jones now faces two more defamation trials from other Sandy Hook families.

Watch above, via TYT Network.

