Watch The Shocking Moment Alex Jones Finds Out in Court His Lawyers Accidentally Sent All His Texts to the Opposition — Texts Proving He Lied

Alex Jones found himself shocked and playing catch up during his Wednesday testimony in the Sandy Hook defamation trial as he was informed while on the stand that his lawyers had accidentally sent two years’ worth of text messages to attorney Mark Bankston, who is representing families of Sandy Hook victims.

“Did you know 12 days ago your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years?” Bankston asked Jones.

The trouble here is Bankston said Jones had previously testified he had no text messages regarding Sandy Hook, something Bankston could now prove was false. Worse still, Bankston informed Jones that his lawyers had taken no action to get the messages deemed privileged. Jones was asked if he was aware of this, to which he threw out a backhanded compliment, telling Bankston he was having a “Perry Mason moment.”

“See, I told you the truth. This is your Perry Mason moment. I gave them my phone and —” Jones said, before Judge Maya Guerra Gamble interrupted him.

“Mr. Jones, you need to answer the question,” she insisted, something Jones has heard repeatedly during his trial.

Jones said he did not know the messages had been sent to the rival lawyers.

“You said in your deposition that you searched your phone. You said you pulled down the texts, did the search function for Sandy Hook, that’s what you said, Mr. Jones,” Bankston said, accusing Jones of perjury.

Jones replied he had several different phones with the same number, but stood by his claim that he had searched for material related to Sandy Hook.

“If I was mistaken, I was mistaken. You’ve got the messages right there,” Jones said, maintaining he was not hiding anything.

Jones’ current trial is to determine how much he owes a Sandy Hook family for defamation. On his InfoWars show, Jones entertained a conspiracy theory the shooting was faked, something he’s walked back since, saying he believes it did happen. He also testified during his trial that he now believes it happened.

Watch above via Law and Crime

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com