Sarah Sanders Blasts April Ryan When Asked About Her Lying on Fox: She Said ‘I Should Be Decapitated’

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders appeared on Fox & Friends Monday morning, just days after it was revealed she lied to the press repeatedly.

Sanders confessed — while speaking under oath to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team — that she had lied when she claimed in 2017 that “countless” FBI officials contacted her to say they lost confidence about James Comey.

Fox & Friends asked her about that revelation… sort of. Host Steve Doocy framed the question around White House reporter April Ryan’s comments on CNN that Sanders should be fired: “You have to start and start lopping the heads off,” Ryan said.

“So she was talking about how you had lied to the press, and then later, it’s time to start firing people,” Doocy said. “Curious about your reaction?”

Sanders avoided the part about her lying: “I have had reporters say a lot of things about me. They said I should be choked. They said I should deserve a lifetime of harassment, but certainly never had somebody say that I should be decapitated. This takes this to a new low even for the liberal media.”

“I think it just once again proves why this journalist is not taken seriously,” Sanders added in a shot at Ryan.

Sanders added the administration needs to stay focused on advancing the president’s agenda instead of “petty fights with journalists.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

