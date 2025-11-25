‘You’re Yelling!’ Trump Spox Bristles When Confronted on Comey Bombshell in Driveway Clash

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt bristled when White House correspondent and MS NOW contributor April Ryan confronted her about the imploding cases against former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James.

U.S. District of South Carolina Senior Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the charges against Comey and AG James on Monday on the grounds that Trump-picked interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan was appointed illegally.

After the news broke, Leavitt cut Ryan off as she gaggled with reporters on the driveway to the West Wing of the White House, complaining that Ryan — the longest-serving active member of the White House press corps — was “yelling” her question:

PRESS SECRETARY KAROLINE LEAVITT: As for any deadlines, he wants to this end as soon as possible. WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT APRIL RYAN: Is the president more determined to go after Tish James and James Comey? PRESS SECRETARY KAROLINE LEAVITT: Go ahead. WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT APRIL RYAN: Is the president more determined to go up to Tish James and James Comey? PRESS SECRETARY KAROLINE LEAVITT: Excuse me. I’m answering a question from you. WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT APRIL RYAN: You turned and looked at me, I’m sorry. PRESS SECRETARY KAROLINE LEAVITT: I turned and looked at you because you’re yelling! I will take a question from your colleague and then I’ll take your question too, okay? Go ahead. (TAKES ANOTHER REPORTER’S QUESTION) WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT APRIL RYAN: So, Karoline, is the president more determined now, since the judge’s ruling today, to go after James Comey and Tish James, and if so, why? PRESS SECRETARY KAROLINE LEAVITT: I wouldn’t say he’s going after them. I think the president is more determined than ever to see accountability in this country, yes. And to correct the wrongs of the weaponization of our justice system that we saw under the previous administration in Joe Biden.

Ryan responded to the complaint on X/Twitter, posting the video and writing, “Hello reporters call out their questions and get answers!”

Watch above via C-SPAN and April Ryan.