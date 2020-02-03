Congressman Adam Schiff, one of the House impeachment managers, made his closing arguments before the Senate today and said that if they do not vote to convict President Donald Trump, he will be emboldened to continue “trying to cheat” in the election.

“He has not changed. He will not change,” Schiff said. “He has made that clear himself without self-awareness or hesitation. A man without character or ethical compass will never find his way.”

If left in office, Schiff argued, Trump would “100 percent… continue trying to cheat in the election until he succeeds.”

“Then what shall you say?” he asked.

At one point he compared the impeachment of President Trump with past impeachment processes:

“Nixon too abused the power of his office to gain an unfair advantage over his opponents. But in Watergate he never sought to coerce a foreign power to aid his re-election nor did he sacrifice our national security in such a palpable and destructive way as withholding aid from an ally at war, and he certainly did not engage in the wholesale obstruction of Congress or justice that we have seen this president commit. The facts of President Clinton’s misconduct pale in comparison to Nixon and do not hold a candle to Donald Trump. Lying about an affair is morally wrong and when under oath it is a crime but it had nothing to do with his duties in office. The process being the same, the facts of President Trump’s misconduct far more destructive, what then accounts for the disparate result in bipartisan support of his removal? What has changed? The short answer is, we have changed. The members of Congress have changed.”

You can watch part of his remarks above, via MSNBC.

