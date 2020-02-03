BREAKING: Rush Limbaugh Announces He Has Advanced Lung Cancer

Rush Limbaugh, the massively popular conservative talk radio host, announced on his show Monday that he has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.

“I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn’t have to tell you,” announced Limbaugh on his show, before revealing, “I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer.”

“Diagnosis confirmed by two medical institutions back on January 20th. First realized something was wrong on my birthday weekend, January 12th. And I wish I didn’t have to tell you this, and I thought about not telling anybody,” he continued. “I thought about trying to do this without anybody knowing because I don’t like making things about me, but there are going to be days that I’m not going to be able to be here, because I’m undergoing treatment or I’m reacting to treatment, and I know that would inspire all sorts of curiosity with people wondering what’s going on.”

“This has happened, and my intention is to come here every day I can, and to do this program as normally and as competently and as expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally,” Limbaugh declared.

