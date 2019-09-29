House Intel Committee chairman Adam Schiff responded on ABC this morning, after Rudy Giuliani‘s appearance, to the president’s lawyer trashing him and his chairmanship of the committee.

Giuliani told George Stephanopoulos, “I wouldn’t cooperate with Adam Schiff. I think Adam Schiff should be removed. If they remove Adam Schiff, if they put a neutral person in who hasn’t prejudged the case, if they put someone in… who hasn’t expressed an opinion yet… if I had a judge and he already announced I’m going to impeach, if he already went ahead and did a whole false episode, wouldn’t I move to recuse that judge?”

Schiff said in response, “He seems to think that I’m the judge and jury here. My role is to do the investigation. My role is to make sure that the facts come out. If it were to lead to an impeachment — and I don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves — it’ll be the Senate that makes the determination about whether the president’s conduct should result in his removal from office. But, yes, I intend to hold the president accountable, and I intend to do a thorough investigation. And what we have seen already is damning.”

At one point, Stephanopoulos asked if they will call Giuliani as a witness.

“We want to flesh out the facts, then we’ll make a determination about whether it would be productive to bring in a witness like Rudy Giuliani,” Schiff responded.

He also confirmed that they have reached an agreement with the whistleblower to testify and said they’re taking precautions to protect their identity.

You can watch above, via ABC.

