Rudy Giuliani appeared on ABC’s This Week defending himself on Ukraine yet again, and George Stephanopoulos asked him if he would cooperate with the House Intelligence Committee.

NEW: Asked repeatedly if he would cooperate with House Intelligence Committee, Rudy Giuliani tells @ThisWeekABC, "I wouldn't cooperate with Adam Schiff," but then says he would "consider" it were chair Adam Schiff removed. https://t.co/S0bTTE1vKj pic.twitter.com/gszI6zeRUV — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 29, 2019

There’s been some talk of Giuliani potentially testifying after last week’s Ukraine revelations.

When Stephanopoulos asked, Giuliani said, “I wouldn’t cooperate with Adam Schiff. I think Adam Schiff should be removed. If they remove Adam Schiff, if they put a neutral person in who hasn’t prejudged the case, if they put someone in… who hasn’t expressed an opinion yet… if I had a judge and he already announced I’m going to impeach, if he already went ahead and did a whole false episode, wouldn’t I move to recuse that judge?”

“So that’s your answer, you’re not going to cooperate,” Stephanopoulos remarked.

“That’s not what I said,” Giuliani said. “I said I will consider it.”

“You said you wouldn’t do it,” Stephanopoulos said.

“I said I will consider it,” Giuliani repeated. “If he decides that he wants me to testify, of course I’ll testify, even though I think Adam Schiff is an illegitimate chairman.”

You can watch above, via ABC.

