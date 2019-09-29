Giuliani on Whether He’d Talk to House Intel Committee: ‘I Wouldn’t Cooperate With Adam Schiff’
Rudy Giuliani appeared on ABC’s This Week defending himself on Ukraine yet again, and George Stephanopoulos asked him if he would cooperate with the House Intelligence Committee.
NEW: Asked repeatedly if he would cooperate with House Intelligence Committee, Rudy Giuliani tells @ThisWeekABC, "I wouldn't cooperate with Adam Schiff," but then says he would "consider" it were chair Adam Schiff removed. https://t.co/S0bTTE1vKj pic.twitter.com/gszI6zeRUV
— This Week (@ThisWeekABC) September 29, 2019
There’s been some talk of Giuliani potentially testifying after last week’s Ukraine revelations.
When Stephanopoulos asked, Giuliani said, “I wouldn’t cooperate with Adam Schiff. I think Adam Schiff should be removed. If they remove Adam Schiff, if they put a neutral person in who hasn’t prejudged the case, if they put someone in… who hasn’t expressed an opinion yet… if I had a judge and he already announced I’m going to impeach, if he already went ahead and did a whole false episode, wouldn’t I move to recuse that judge?”
“So that’s your answer, you’re not going to cooperate,” Stephanopoulos remarked.
“That’s not what I said,” Giuliani said. “I said I will consider it.”
“You said you wouldn’t do it,” Stephanopoulos said.
“I said I will consider it,” Giuliani repeated. “If he decides that he wants me to testify, of course I’ll testify, even though I think Adam Schiff is an illegitimate chairman.”
You can watch above, via ABC.
