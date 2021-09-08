On Wednesday, the Biden administration sent letters requesting the resignations to at least 11 officials appoint by former President Donald Trump to various military service academy advisory boards. The letter said that those who do not resigned would be dismissed by the close of business on Wednesday.

One of those appointees is former White House Press Secretary and current Newsmax host Sean Spicer, who addressed the matter on his Newsmax show Wednesday.

“All Trump appointees, including myself, have been kicked off the boards of the United States Naval Academy, Air Force Academy, and West Point in an unprecedented move by the Biden administration,” Spicer said at the top of his show.

He announced he won’t resign from the board, thereby ensuring his termination. “I will be joining a lawsuit to fight this,” he declared.

Spicer served on the Board of Visitors to the United States Naval Academy. He read a letter sent via email that read in part, “Please submit your resignation to me by the close of business today. Should we not receive your resignation, your position with the Board will be terminated effective 6:00 pm tonight. Thank you.”

The former press secretary read the letter at 6:01 pm, a minute after his effective termination.

Spicer suggested the removal of the Trump appointees is because “maybe they want to inject liberal ideology like critical race theory into the curriculum, and they want to ensure there’s no pushback.”

He then played footage of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki from Wednesday in which she mentioned Spicer specifically, as well as former senior counselor to President Trump, Kellyanne Conway, whose resignation was also requested.

“The president’s objective is what any president’s objective is–is to ensure you have nominees and people serving on these boards who are qualified to serve on them and who are aligned with your values… I will let others evaluate whether they think Kellyanne Conway and Sean Spicer and others were qualified or not political to serve on these boards,” Psaki said.

That set Spicer off. He said he’s “respected” a tradition of not criticizing other press secretaries, “but she crossed a line today.” Spicer addressed Psaki directly:

She chose to bring me into this. So Jen, you want to know about my qualifications? Joining the military and wearing the uniform of this amazing country remains one of my greatest decisions in life. For 22 years, I’ve had the honor of serving alongside some of the most talented, patriotic, and brave individuals this country has to offer. I’m a proud graduate of the U.S. Naval War College. I’ve done multiple tours, and politics has never entered into my service. I’ve served under five different presidents of both parties. When you wear the uniform, you serve the commander-in-chief. We take an oath as officers to the Constitution, not to a party. Each of us chooses how we’re going to serve this country. I won’t ever question how anyone chooses to do that. I won’t question how you choose to do that, Jen. But don’t you dare ever minimize or question my service to this nation. You got it?

He added that the advisory boards “have been free from politics and worked in a bipartisan way until today.”

