Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared at the RNC Tuesday night in a speech that he taped in Jerusalem.

Pompeo praised a number of Trump foreign policy accomplishments, starting with China and “the ridiculously unfair trade arrangement with China.”

On North korea, Pompeo said, “The president lowered the temperature and against all odds got the North Korean Leadership to the table.”

He also invoked the killing of Qassem Soleimani, U.S. progress against ISIS, Trump withdrawing from the “disastrous” nuclear deal, and the recently announced peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates.

Pompeo’s speech came under serious criticism ahead of its airing tonight. The State Department said he was speaking in his “personal capacity,” but some current and former diplomats expressed concern, and now one House subcommittee is investigating the matter.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

