Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi directly attacked the integrity of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in her speech on the second night of the Republican National Convention.

Bondi, who is now a registered foreign agent for the government of Qatar, helped the Trump White House last fall with its impeachment fight in Congress. She was first linked to then-candidate Trump in 2016 when, as Florida AG, she abruptly dropped her state’s investigation into Trump University just weeks after he gave her re-election campaign a $25,000 donation.

“Our party’s theme tonight is America, the land of opportunity,” Bondi began. “But for Joe Biden, it’s been the land of opportunism, not opportunity. As a career prosecutor and former attorney general of Florida, I fought corruption and I know what it looks like, whether it’s done by people wearing pinstripe suits or orange jumpsuits. At the Democrat’s convention, we were told to look at Joe Biden as the model of integrity. You look at his 47-year career in politics, the people who benefited are his family members not the American people.”

Bondi then repeated the popular talking point about Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, accusing him of corruption in Ukraine and pushing a debunked conspiracy theory that his father interceded to get that nation’s top prosecutor removed to protect the gas company his son was working for. She then pushed a baseless claim that Biden’s son improperly enriched himself by getting lucrative contracts in China.

But just as Bondi continued to rail against nepotism among the highest officials in the country, CNN’s chyron of the RNC’s upcoming speakers told a strikingly different tale about her party. Among those set to speak in the next primetime hour at the convention were three of Trump’s family members — recent law school graduate Tiffany Trump, Trump Organization executive vice president Eric Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump. In total, six different members of Trump’s inner circle will speak at the party’s convention, including two of his other children, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr. as well as Donald Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle.

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]