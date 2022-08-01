Self-Proclaimed ‘F*cking Idiot’ Who Stormed Capitol With Gun Slapped With Longest Jan. 6 Prison Sentence Yet

A Texas man who described himself in court as a “fucking idiot” for attempting to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 while armed was given the longest sentence yet for a Capitol rioter on Monday.

Guy Reffitt of Texas appeared before Judge Dabney Friedrich for sentencing. Earlier this year, he was found guilty of five charges stemming from his actions during the riot. NBC News reported:

Reffitt was convicted on five counts in March, including transport of a firearm in support of civil disorder and obstruction of an official proceeding, although he did not make it inside the Capitol or use physical violence because he was eventually incapacitated after charging the police line.

Reffitt called himself “a fucking idiot” in court, and added he was “not thinking clearly” on Jan. 6 when he attempted to enter the Capitol armed with a firearm and zip ties.

“I clearly fucked up,” Reffitt said. “I did want to definitely make an apology, multiple apologies really, and accept my responsibility because I do hate what I did.”

A former member of the far-right militia group the Three Percenters, Reffitt told the court he no longer wished to be affiliated with “any stupid shit like that.”

Reffitt was the first Jan. 6 rioter convicted by a jury. Although he attempted to enter the building, he was unsuccessful after he was “incapacitated” while charging a police line, NBC reported.

While Reffitt showed remorse, Friedrich gave him seven years in federal prison. The judge denied a request from the Department of Justice to add a sentencing enhancement for “terrorism.”

“There are a lot of cases where defendants committed very violent assaults and even possessed weapons… that did not receive this departure,” Freidrich said.

Reffitt was turned in by his son, Jackson Reffitt, who will be interviewed on CNN’s New Day Tuesday morning.

