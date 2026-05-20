President Donald Trump praised AI as “amazing” when asked if he had a message for Americans “scared” of the technology’s potential effect on jobs.

While speaking to the press outside of Air Force One, Trump was asked what he would say to Americans “scared by the rise of AI.” The president said he has no concerns.

“I’ll tell you, AI has been amazing because we have more jobs, more people working right now in the United States by far then we ever had before,” Trump said.

As multiple reports have pointed out, Trump is partially right in terms of raw numbers with an employment peak being hit in January. However, this raw metric is driven by population growth and not seen by experts as an indicator of the strength of an economy.

The president often takes to sharing AI-generated pictures and videos and sharing his own AI images in Truth Social posts. One recent post promoting the U.S. Space Force depicted Trump firing missiles at Earth from space.

On Wednesday, Trump vowed again that gas prices would come “tumbling down” once the war with Iran is settled. The national cost per gallon for gas in the United States is currently at $4.50. The average was sitting below $3 before the Iran war began.

He said:

On Iran, I had no choice because they were going to have a nuclear weapon. We’re not going to give them a nuclear weapon. But that’s going to end soon one way or the other. Oil is going to come tumbling down. There’s so much oil, we have 1600 ships in the Strait [of Hormuz] that are loaded up with oil. That are going to be coming out very soon so we’ll have to see. But the military has been unbelievable, the blockade has been infallible. Not one ship has gotten through the blockade. 37 have tried. They all wish they didn’t.

Watch above via Fox News.

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