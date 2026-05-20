‘Disaster for the Party’: Farah Griffin Warns Trump Candidates Often Win GOP Primaries, Lose General Elections

The View’s Alyssa Farah Griffin issued a grim warning for Republicans after Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) lost his primary to a candidate backed by President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday’s The View, Griffin praised Massie as a consistent Libertarian voice in Congress following Massie losing his primary battle on Tuesday against Trump-backed Ed Gallrein.

“The interesting thing with Massie is the number one reason he was targeted by the White House was because he was pushing for Epstein accountability. I don’t agree with Thomas Massie on a lot, but I think he showed tremendous courage and he’s got some time left in Congress. I hope that he continues to advocate for accountability,” Griffin said, referring to Massie’s efforts to get files related to the case of convicted child sex predator Jeffrey Epstein released to the public.

Massie’s Epstein push and other public disagreements with the president led to Trump backing Gallrein and targeting Massie’s seat, which he’s held since 2012.

Griffin argued that losing Massie and Trump’s endorsement of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in a GOP primary race against Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) were not good signs for the GOP. Critics fear backing Paxton could lead to Democrats turning the seat blue. Griffin argued Trump’s decisions will be a “seismic disaster” for Republicans, name-checking multiple Trump-backed candidates who failed in general elections.

Griffin said:

Something else pretty seismic happened yesterday. Donald Trump decided to endorse against the sitting U.S. senator from Texas, John Cornyn, and he’s endorsed Ken Paxton in the Senate race there. This is a seismic disaster for Republicans. As of this morning, James Talarico is polling above Ken Paxton in Texas, deep red Texas. Donald Trump is incredibly good at primarying other Republicans in primaries. He has a much bleaker record when it comes to those candidates than winning general elections. Just to recall some names, Kari Lake, Blake Masters, Mehmet Oz, Herschel Walker, Adam Laxalt, Tudor Dixon, to name a few. This may prove to be another example of him choosing somebody who has ethics issues, who has personal issues, who could end up actually allowing Texas to turn blue. So disaster for the party, but claim your little victory that you beat Thomas Massie.

Watch above via ABC.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!