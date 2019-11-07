Senator John Kennedy insulted Speaker Nancy Pelosi during a Wednesday night rally held in his home state of Louisiana on behalf of President Donald Trump.

Cable news viewers recognize Kennedy since he is such a frequent booking on every outlet. His homespun and folksy comments often make for terrific Mediaite headlines but are so cloyingly common they sometimes come off as forced and disingenuous.

But Kennedy seems to know that, when he is booked to speak, he needs to deliver something that gets attention. This was the case Wednesday night when he got sort of dark in insulting Speaker Pelosi.

With President Trump to his right, the red-faced and performative Kennedy said “Speaker Nancy Pelosi is trying to impeach him,” which was received by the crowd’s lustful booing. He followed with “I don’t mean any disrespect, but it must suck to be that dumb.”

The arena-filled with avid Trump supporters cheered loudly at Kennedy’s suggestion that Pelosi’s launching of an impeachment inquiry based on Trump’s apparent seeking of domestic political support from a foreign power shows how “dumb” she is, despite the fact that the U.S. Constitution clearly delineates Congressional oversight of the Executive branch as part of the critical “checks and balances” that has made this country so great.

Watch above via Fox News.

