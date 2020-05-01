Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) argued on Fox News that if the coronavirus shut down continues, the “economy would be gone,” adding that people would eventually “stop complying.”

“For some time now, the state and federal governments have been running the American economy, essentially, and the Louisiana economy. I mean what could possibly go wrong?” Kennedy sarcastically asked Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday night, before calling the lockdown “a nightmare on Elm Street.”

He explained that he understood why the stay-at-home orders were put in place and acknowledged that the safety of America does come first, but argued the current lockdowns are not sustainable.

“Number one, the economy will collapse and number two, at least the people in my state, are going to stop complying,” the senator continued. “My governor has said he’s not going to make a decision until May 15th. I respect that, but he hasn’t been able to completely convince the people of Louisiana. Many of my people are opening up.”

Kennedy noted that not everyone can work from home and called attention to the fact that many cannot earn a living while the economy is shutdown.

“Many of us don’t live in the Hamptons and eat quinoa summer salads,” Kennedy quipped, taking a light-hearted hit at Hannity, who lives in New York.

“I don’t live in the Hamptons, they won’t accept me there! I don’t go. That’s the funniest line I’ve ever heard,” Hannity laughed, before taking a serious turn and noting that many more people would have died without the lockdown.

Kennedy agreed, but still called for the economy to restart as long as Americans socially distance and abide by the recommendations of health experts. He warned that otherwise, “the economy will be gone.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

