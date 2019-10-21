Sen. Michael Bennet Says His GOP Colleagues Tell Him They’re ‘Horrified by Trump’s Behavior’

2020 presidential candidate Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO) told CNN that his GOP colleagues have told him privately they are “horrified” by President Donald Trump’s behavior recently.

CNN Newsroom anchor Jim Sciutto noted a number of Republicans like Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Lisa Murkowski have publicly chided Trump in recent weeks.

“I’m not going to ask you to break any confidence you would have with them, but I’m curious are you hearing more private expressions of support for removing this president than we hear from the Republican side?” Sciutto asked.

Bennet said he isn’t hearing any private expressions of support but he is hearing “people saying they’re horrified by the president’s behavior.”

“They’re horrified that he invited Ukraine to interfere in our elections, that the Chief of Staff admitted it was a quid pro quo, they’re particularly horrified by what president did in northern Syria by abandoning the Kurds there,” he said. “We’ve had enough of this guy and I do think there are Republicans in the Senate who are getting awfully tired of having to defend him.”

“We have to stand up to tyrants here and abroad. That’s what we’re all about,” Bennet said.

“Standing up to tyrants used to a relatively bipartisan, noncontroversial point,” Sciutto mused. “Yet, here we are.”

Watch above, via CNN.

