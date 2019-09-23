Fox News anchor Shepard Smith attempted to set the record straight on President Donald Trump’s growing issues stemming from a phone call he made to Ukraine’s president.

“The real issue here is a phone call. The claim that the president pressured a foreign leader to investigate of political rival and the failure to pass the whistleblower complaint to Congress,” Smith said Monday on Shepard Smith Reporting.

Smith also pointed out that Trump was wrong to try to turn the controversy onto Joe Biden by repeatedly claiming that he thinks Biden’s son Hunter did something wrong.

“There is no known evidence that Joe Biden did anything wrong,” Smith said. “The whole thing involved corruption in the Ukraine. A corrupt prosecutor who much of the world was pressuring the Ukraine to remove. Earlier this year the Ukrainian officials said there was no evidence of any wrongdoing by Joe Biden or his son, Hunter.”

“Now, among Democrats, the pressure to impeach this president is building,” he continued. “The top Democrat in Congress, the House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is warning the White House that refusal to hand over the whistleblower complaint could be a ‘grave new chapter of lawlessness’ by the White House and wrote that it could lead to a whole new stage of investigation.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

