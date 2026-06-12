All-Star Fox Sports Panel Floored After Alexi Lalas Drops NSFW Dig at James Corden

World Cup 2026 analyst Alexi Lalas turned a casual soccer commentary moment into must-see TV on Friday after blindsiding his European Fox Sports colleagues with a cutting NSFW British insult aimed at James Corden.

The moment came moments after an advertisement aired for English comedian Corden’s new show, FIFA World Cup on Fox After Hours, as part of the network’s tournament coverage. Corden previously hosted The Late Late Show before signing off in 2023.

Did Alexi Lalas just say “wanker” on national TV 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/grKNlK0n4d — InAllKindsOfWeather.com (@AllKindsWeather) June 12, 2026

British host Rebecca Lowe tossed the conversation to the panel, asking: “Can we talk about James Corden for a second?”

Lalas, a former U.S. soccer player himself, fired back instantly: “What do you guys call him, a full kit w*nker?”

The reaction was immediate. Lowe looked stunned, while fellow pundits Thierry Henry, former France legend, and Zlatan Ibrahimović, an iconic Swedish star, were left floored.

“Wow,” Henry said. “Did he just say that?”

“He’s all dressed up and ready to go,” Lalas continued.

For viewers unfamiliar with the phrase, the insult occupies a special corner of British football culture. A “full kit w*nker” is someone who wears a complete professional soccer uniform – jersey, shorts, socks, and all – despite not actually playing.

It’s a term generally reserved for fans whose devotion is seen as crossing into cringe territory.

“Okay, lucky we’re on American television because the w-word on British television?” Lowe cut in, shaking her head and laughing.

Recovering the segment, Lowe asked her co-panelists if he was going to “visit James” – which they all nodded they would.

Corden’s show will air every night throughout the competition at midnight ET until July 15. Lalas won’t need to wait long to find out whether the occasionally tetchy Brit will clap back.

Watch above via X.

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