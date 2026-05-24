That was the definition of close.

Felix Rosenqvist blazed past the outside of David Malukas and capped a movie-worthy final lap at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday by crossing the finish line a faction of a second ahead of his competitor. The margin? 0.0233 seconds, making it the closest finish in the historic race’s 115-year history.

“It’s not over yet! It’s not over yet!” Fox announcer Will Buxton yelped as Rosenqvist made his thrilling push in the waning seconds.

“Who has it? Whose it going to be? It’s Rosenqvist!” Buxton shouted as the 34-year-old Swede edged past the 24-year-old American.

Sunday’s race topped the previous closest finish in Indy 500 history, which happened in 1992 when Al Unser Jr. beat Scott Goodyear by 0.043 seconds.

The Associated Press reported on the final lap:

Malukas looked like he was in position to win when he passed the race leader Marcus Armstrong off the final restart with one lap to go while Rosenqvist and Armstrong, teammates with Meyer Shank Racing, fought wheel to wheel down the back straightaway and through the fourth and final turn. But Rosenqvist had just enough power to pull away from Armstrong and snake behind Malukas before making the decisive outside pass in the final 50 feet.

Rosenqvist’s late push earned him the victory in the 110th running of the race, which first started in 1911.

“I don’t know what to say. What a car, what a car,” Rosenqvist told Fox after the race.

His ecstasy was matched by the agony of Malukas, who was being consoled by his dad when Fox went to interview him. The dejected driver wiped tears from his eyes and talked about the razor-thin margin.

“I don’t know what else we could’ve done… I gave it 150%, I mean, I almost crashed this damn car every lap,” Malukas said.

He gave it his all. An emotional David Malukas is with @Ghenneberry47 after finishing second in the Indy 500. pic.twitter.com/fqXKjEWPY8 — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) May 24, 2026

New Zealand native Scott McLaughlin finished in third place.

Watch above via Fox.

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