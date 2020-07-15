SHOWDOWN: Trump to Face Off Against Fox’s Chris Wallace This Sunday Despite Repeatedly Bashing Him in Recent Months

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace has landed what, for him, is a rare interview of President Donald Trump.

According to a network press release, the one-on-one is slated for this weekend’s edition of Fox News Sunday. The conversation will take place at the White House, and, according to the release, “focus on recent civil unrest across the country, the current status of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the 2020 election, including the latest surrounding the Republican National Convention, among other topics.”

Wallace last interviewed Trump in November of 2018. Since then, the president has repeatedly taken shots at Wallace for, in his view, being unfair to him.

“Chris Wallace and others should be on Fake News CNN or MSDNC,” Trump said in January.

“Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation,” he wrote in April.

Trump generally prefers going on Fox News opinion shows, notably making many appearances on programs including Hannity and Fox & Friends. He has done more frequent interviews with Fox News anchors in recent months — including Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, and Harris Faulkner.

Wallace is renowned for hard-hitting interviews with newsmakers on both sides of the aisle and has long been considered the network’s top journalist. As such, this Sunday’s sitdown is all but certain to be one of the more confrontational interviews that the president has agreed to during his term.

