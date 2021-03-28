SNL’s Weekend Update Mocks Republicans Opposing Gun Control: ‘You Look Like You’re Running For President of ISIS’

Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update mocked Congressional Republicans who oppose gun control, saying that the guns featured in their political ads made it look like they were “running for President of ISIS.”

“This week kind of felt like Biden on those stairs,” said anchor Colin Jost, referring to President Joe Biden tripping on the stairs of Air Force One. “You thought it had to get better but it repeatedly got worse.”

Jost continued, mentioning that Biden had “called for universal background checks for gun purchases” after the recent mass shootings in Atlanta, Ga. and Boulder, Co.

“Background checks are a great start, but shouldn’t we also do current checks?” asked Jost. “Like what are these guys up to now? How much ‘Call of duty’ are they playing? Have they recently DM’d a girl ‘Hey’ 30 times? Or how about this, if you want a gun, the gun store has to talk to at least five people from your life who agree it’s a good idea for you to have a gun.”

“And Republicans, stop pretending that this is a Second Amendment issue and just admit that you value guns more than people you don’t know. I mean, these are your political ads,” said Jost as screenshots from several Republican campaign ads were displayed on the screen. “You look like you’re running for President of ISIS.”

If these Republicans actually cared about the Second Amendment, concluded Jost, they would “also care about the well-regulated militias part — I don’t know if you noticed when they almost hung you two months ago, but our militias aren’t super well regulated.”

“I don’t know what you’re talking about,” said Jost’s co-anchor Michael Che. “I just bought a gun last summer when all those white kids started talking about getting rid of the police.”

Watch the video above, via NBC.

