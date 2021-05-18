Steve Doocy Strongly Encourages Fox & Friends Viewers to Take Covid Vaccine: ‘When You Have the Chance, Get the Shot’

Steve Doocy is unequivocally advocating for Fox & Friends viewers to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

Speaking Tuesday about the lifting of mask mandates across the country, Doocy stressed the importance of getting the vaccine to facilitate the end of mask-wearing.

“You don’t have to wear a mask indoors, you don’t have to social distance as long as you’ve had the shot,” Doocy said. “So the message is: If you don’t want to wear a mask, indoors, around people, get the shot. Because according to the CDC, you still have to wear the mask, you have still have to social distance inside, if you haven’t had it.”

“It is freedom,” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt added. “It’s nice to know.”

Later in the segment, Doocy drove home the point even further.

“The vaccine is what’s going to keep a lot of people alive,” Doocy said. “So when you have the chance, get the shot.”

Doocy’s direct plea to Fox & Friends viewers comes on the heels of a discussion last Monday in which all three of the show’s hosts revealed they have taken the coronavirus vaccine.

There have been calls from critics for Fox News hosts to speak out in support of the vaccine — given polling which shows conservatives make up a high percentage of those who are reluctant to get the shot.

Watch above, via Fox News.

