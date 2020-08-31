comScore

WATCH LIVE: TRUMP HOLDS PRESS CONFERENCE

Steve Scalise Defends Deleted Twitter Video After Disabled Activist Calls Him Out For Doctoring Interview With Joe Biden

By Ken MeyerAug 31st, 2020, 10:43 am

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) defended his now-deleted Twitter video after being called out for manipulating the comments of a disabled man in order to launch an attack on Joe Biden.

Scalise joined Fox & Friends on Monday morning, which comes a day after Twitter flagged him for pushing a “manipulated” video that falsely insinuates Biden supports calls to defund the police. Scalise’s video did this by deceptively altering the words of Ady Barkan, an activist nearly paralyzed by ALS, who demanded an apology from Scalise for impersonating his computerized voice and distorting his comments.

When Scalise was asked about this, he began by saying the video “shouldn’t have been edited, but at the same time, the comments were always about [defunding the police].” He went on to claim Biden used the interview with Barkan to express support twice for redirecting funding away from the police.

“He sent out the video again, the full video in fact…but again, multiple times Joe Biden is asked if he supports redirecting money away from police, and Joe Biden says yes,” Scalise argued. “Redirecting and defunding the police are the same thing.”

Here’s the full context of Biden’s remarks to Barkan, courtesy of Washington Post’s Glenn Kessler:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: