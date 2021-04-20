Senator Ted Cruz claimed that Democrats are eager to see looting, firebombed police cars, and the general violence that comes with civil unrest because, in his esteem, “it serves their political end.”

Cruz’s remarkable claim came during a Tuesday morning appearance on America’s Newsroom when he was asked to opine on Rep. Maxine Waters recent comments in Minneapolis about the civil unrest surrounding both the Derek Chauvin trial for the alleged murder of George Floyd and the recent fatal shooting of an unarmed Daunte Wright during a routine traffic stop.

Waters encouraging protestors to stay aggressive and let “them know you mean business” has reportedly drawn bipartisan ire but has mostly been used by many on the conservative end of the media spectrum. Monday night, Tucker Carlson curiously interpreted Rep. Waters’s comments as “do what we say or we will kill you” in a heavy-handed segment that also criticized Water’s lack of appreciation for “Anglo-Saxon” standards.

Cruz took the baton from his ideological ally and piled on by claiming Democrats were basically proponents of violent protests because it serves their political goals.

“In Minneapolis and all across the country, shop owners, cities are preparing for violent riots,” Cruz said. “And there are Democrats like Maxine Waters who are encouraging; they want to see more stores looted. They want to see more police cars firebombed. They want to see the violence because they think it serves their political ends.”

“The dirty little secret is as bad as Maxine waters comments were; they’re not an outlier in the Democratic party,” Cruz added. “You have Democrats encouraging this violence.”

“For example, the last time we had riots all across the country, Kamala Harris raised money for the bail to bail out the violent protestors who were committing these acts of violence, and today’s Democratic Party has decided that violence can benefit their politically.”

Senator Cruz is referencing a Tweet by then-candidate Harris to raise money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund designed to help with bail those that can’t afford it. In a fact check, however, Washington Posts’ Glenn Kessler put the entire effort in a much broader context revealing that the vast majority of funds raised were for peaceful protestors.

Cruz then bravely came out against political violence, which you can see above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]