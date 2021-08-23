The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper Faces Off With Anti-Vax Mandate Protesters in New York City

The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper faced off with protesters who recently gathered in New York City to protest the new vaccine mandates.

“Normally when I’m in search of an angry mob of people screaming anti-science deep state vaccine microchip conspiracy jazz,” he reported, “I head to the heartland of America. But it turns out I can find those very same people right here in my own backyard, in New York City.”

He heard a number of outright false claims about the vaccines, including one individual saying people have died from the vaccines.

“Some people have died from covid. So many more than from the vaccine,” Klepper remarked.

One protester from Pennsylvania told Klepper mandates are coming there next. So he asked, “How important is it like that to think ahead to protect something before it gets out of control?”

“It’s everything!” she said. “Because once it’s gone out of control, you don’t reel it in.”

“Right,” Klepper responded, “like that’s why it’s important for everyone to get a vaccine, squash it, before it gets out of control.

She reacted by saying, “Oh my god, what side are you on? Are you nuts?!”

Another protester made a comparison to Nazi Germany, saying, “I can’t go to a concert, I can’t go to a gym.”

Klepper asked, “Do you think that’s what it was like in Nazi Germany? People were bitching about not going to a gym?”

You can watch above, via Comedy Central.

