The View unanimously flamed President Donald Trump over his latest White House press conference on the coronavirus pandemic.

The talk show focused on how Trump used his latest press conference to spar with CBS’ Weijia Jiang — with him telling the Asian-American reporter to “ask China” about coronavirus testing, then abruptly ending the presser when faced with a question from CNN’s Kaitlan Collins. The president’s critics called the Jiang incident the latest example of Trump’s racist tendencies, and Joy Behar didn’t hesitate to dive in on that.

“We all know now that he’s a racist. He’s a disgusting racist,” she exclaimed. “We knew it when he attacked Mexicans. We knew it when he defended Charlottesville people, and we know it when he goes after China and he goes after a Chinese-American girl.”

Behar concluded by calling the skirmish “red meat” for Trump fans, “and anybody who still supports this guy needs to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they are racist also. That’s all I have to say about him.” CNN commentator and guest-host Ana Navarro followed up by calling Trump “an equal opportunity jerk” who hates being challenged, but she praised Jiang and Collins for how they handled the exchange.

“Good for those two women for standing up. I think they’re doing us proud, and the question that he was being asked was not a challenging question,” Navarro said. “It was a normal question. It was a rational question. It was a logical question. If you don’t have what it takes to answer even the simplest of questions, really, you’re better off going on your tirades and tantrums on Twitter.”

Watch above, via ABC.

