The View went off the rails on Tuesday after former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was grilled by the show’s co-hosts over The Atlantic’s report that President Donald Trump disparaged soldiers, as well as the president’s response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Sanders defended Trump against the Atlantic report, declaring, “I sat in the Oval Office when the president called to offer condolences to parents whose sons had been killed in the line of duty. That takes a toll on a person. The president did that, and I watched that, and I saw his heart in those moments. I also saw him overseas make us take a separate stop when we were going to stop at two o’clock in the morning and wanted to visit the troops.”

“On the instance that was written about in the Atlantic, I was one of the few people that were in the room. I’m not an anonymous source. I’m going on the record and I’m telling you it didn’t happen,” she continued. “That’s not who this president is and that’s not how he feels about the men and women who serve in our military.”

Sanders soon found herself grilled by Sunny Hostin over the president’s response to Blake, however, with Hostin noting that Trump has not spoken to Blake.

As Hostin repeatedly asked why Trump has not reached out to Blake, Sanders replied, “I think he certainly could. I don’t have a problem with him doing that and I think it would be a nice thing for him to do.”

“Why didn’t he?” Hostin said.

“You’ll have to ask the president, but what I can tell you that he has done is lead on having safe communities,” Sanders responded. “No child in America, whether they are Black, White, Brown, or any other color should be afraid to walk down the streets in this country and that is something the president has been strong on and Vice President Biden has been incredibly weak on.”

“He did speak to Jacob Blake though,” Hostin shot back, prompting Sanders to claim, “But he’s done nothing to empower the Black community.”

Joy Behar then confronted Sanders on Jeffrey Goldberg’s article for The Atlantic in a fiery back-and-forth between the two.

“You say you were there but you weren’t there the whole time,” declared Behar as the two began to talk over each other, before Meghan McCain then weighed in by bringing up Trump’s prior feud with her late father John McCain.

“The problem with this story is it seems like something he would do, and I don’t doubt that you’ve had experiences, and I’ve seen videos with President Trump with troops and his family, but this has not been my experience,” she said. “For me and my brothers who serve, we do not feel respected. We are a military family that does not feel respected or appreciated by this president.”

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]