The View slammed President Donald Trump on Wednesday for extending well wishes to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged child sex trafficking accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell.

The condemnation came as the panel scrutinized Trump’s remarks and the set-up from his newly-restarted White House coronavirus press briefings. When Meghan McCain got into the mix, she honed on the strange moment where Trump responded to a question about Maxwell by admitting he met her in the past, but then seemed to suggest he was unaware of the details of her case before saying “I wish her well. Whatever it is.”

After reminding her colleagues about Maxwell’s role in Epstein’s criminal acts, McCain went off on how Trump’s comments “completely blew up any conversation we’re having about the coronavirus.”

“This is my constant problem with him and this administration,” she said. “Even when he tries, he steps on his messaging so egregiously that it was the only thing I was talking about afterward, was this weird comment about this woman who is accused of being a pedophile sex trafficking person.”

After Joy Behar raised the public speculation about whether Trump was “signaling something” while he was speaking, McCain followed up by noting that between Trump’s words and his past with Maxwell, he’s now opened the door to questions about what exactly is their relationship.

I’m not a conspiracy theorist by nature, but what is going on that you have something nice to say about this person that’s being accused of the most egregious crimes that a human being can be accused of? There’s a lot of conspiracy theories with Epstein and her and their power connection. It’s the first time I ever thought ‘Wait, like, what is your connection to her?’ Which I always thought up until this point was nothing.

As Behar once again noted that Trump has been photographed with Maxwell numerous times, McCain concluded by asking “How hard is it to say ‘she’s an alleged pedophile pervert, I hope she rots in jail’ if that’s accurate? It’s not that hard.”

“Apparently it is if you’re good friends,” Whoopi Goldberg remarked.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]