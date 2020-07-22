CNN’s Dana Bash suggested that President Donald Trump was trying to send a signal to alleged child predator Ghislaine Maxwell when he wished her “well” during Monday evening’s Coroanvirus Press Briefing.

CNN New Day first aired a clip of President Trump admitting that he had “met her numerous times over the years since I lived in Palm Beach” and “I wish her well, whatever it is.” After which, co-anchor Alisyn Camerota noted “the range of things he could have said, “I wish her well” to an accused sex felon was stunning.:

“It was stunning, especially since as president of the United States, the answer should have been, I’m not going to comment, it’s an ongoing federal investigation,” Bash replied before suggestion “this is a classic Trump M.O. ” She then explained that “that turn of phrase, ‘I wish her well,’ is the same kind of turn of phrase that he used for people like Roger Stone and Paul Manafort and others who he later, you know, gave help to.”

“But it seemed at the time was trying to send a signal to,” she continued. “And that’s how I took it. That he wanted to use the opportunity to, you know, get it out into the ether that, you know, he’s on her side.”

Bash’s comments are consistent with those shared by one time White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci, who tweeted:

She has the goods on him. He is signaling “please don’t talk.” — Anthony Scaramucci (@Scaramucci) July 22, 2020

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]