The View’s Sunny Hostin: ‘Fox News Has Played a Key Role in Disseminating Anti-Vaccine Propaganda’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin blasted Fox News Monday morning, saying the conservative network “has played a key role in disseminating anti-vaccine propaganda,” and saying they were doing it for purely political reasons.

The context of the discussion came as the CDC has made abundantly clear that the current pandemic is affecting the unvaccinated, nearly all of the daily deaths related to Covid — which is currently around 250 Americans each day — have not been vaccinated. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy recently released a health warning alert about dangerous misinformation, and while his comment was largely focused on Facebook, The View discussion pivoted to cable news.

The segment opened with Fox News praise from Meghan McCain who cited Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy imploring its viewers to get vaccinated. But later, Hostin went full-on anti-Fox.

“When you look at the stats, Fox News has played a key role in disseminating anti-vaccine propaganda,” she proclaimed, before reporting subjective statistics on their coverage reported by liberal media watchdog Media Matters. “Media Matters found that between June 28th and July 12th, Fox aired 129 segments about coronavirus vaccine, and 60% either undermined or downplayed immunization efforts.”

She then echoed a question raised earlier in the show by Joy Behar, “why are Republicans doing this? Why is Fox News doing this?” Hostin answered, “I think they believe that hurting the Biden administration’s vaccination efforts lead to big wins for the Republicans in the midterms, and so this is really just all about politics, and I think it’s despicable, and I think they’re harming their base.”

“It’s just very sad when you think about it because I would bet my bottom dollar that every single of those Fox News hosts like Laura Ingraham, like Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, I bet you they’re vaccinated, yet they are still pushing this propaganda.”

Ingraham and Carlson have consistently raised doubts about the safety and efficacy of the vaccination, though Hannity, like Doocy, has implored his viewers to get vaccinated, after initially raising doubts.

Watch above via ABC.

