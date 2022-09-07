‘I Was Wrong’ The View‘s Sunny Hostin Now Admits Trump ‘Was Not an Illegitimate President’

The View co-host Sunny Hostin admitted she was wrong to question the 2016 election and acknowledged that Donald Trump “was not an illegitimate president.”

During Wednesday’s show, Hostin somewhat came to Trump’s defense.

“The assumption was, at least mine, I’ll speak for myself, that Russia must have been involved because we knew that from the Mueller report that Russia had some involvement, Russia thought that it could have benefitted from a Trump presidency, which it did by the way,” she said. “But I remember calling him an illegitimate president, and that was wrong. I should not have said that.”

In 2019, the report from the special counsel investigation done by former FBI Director Robert Mueller concluded that the 2016 Trump campaign did not collude with Russia to interfere in that year’s presidential election.

When asked by co-host Joy Behar “why,” Hostin said, “Because he was not an illegitimate president.”

“But that is how you felt,” said co-host Whoopi Goldberg. “You had every right to say it.”

Hostin dunked on Trump.

“However, he remains a twice impeached, disgraced, one-term president,” she said. “All of that is true.”

Moments later, Hostin said that the Trump “campaign did not coordinate with the Russians, and that’s where I think I was wrong…”

“You don’t know that,” interjected Behar. “But you don’t know that he wasn’t talking to [Russian President Vladimir] Putin.”

“There was an investigation, and we have to believe that when the FBI and the Department of Justice conducts investigations, we have to believe that. That is another tenet of our democracy,” said Hostin.

Watch above via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com