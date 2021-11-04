Tiger King’s Joe Exotic Says He Has ‘Aggressive’ Prostate Cancer

Tiger King star Joseph Maldonado-Passage (AKA Joe Exotic) has announced that he has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of prostate cancer.

The infamous former zookeeper confirmed the news on social media, and his lawyer has spoken to the media to provide confirmation on Maldonado’s condition.

“He and I spoke Monday with both of us in tears at a point,” said attorney John M. Phillips. “He needs freedom by so many definitions and we are diligent working towards that.”

Maldonado is currently serving a 22 year prison sentence for plotting a murder-for-hire conspiracy against his rival conservationist, Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin. He also faces charges for animal abuse and violating federal wildlife laws, though he is currently awaiting a re-sentencing.

In the announcement he posted to Instagram, Maldonado explained that “my prostate biopsy came back with an aggressive cancer.” He also professed his innocence over the plot against Baskin while saying “I’m sure Carole will have her own party over this!”

“What I need is the world to be my voice to be released,” he said. “They have the proof I did not do this and there is no reason for the U.S. attorney to drag this out so I can go home and get treatment on my own or enjoy what life I have left with my loved ones. Say a prayer please. Be my voice please.”

Netflix recently released their first trailer for the second season of Tiger King,

which seems like it will keep following the dramatic Baskin-Maldonado saga. Baskin is currently suing Netflix, however, because the series has fueled a lot of speculation that she killed her late husband and fed his remains to the animals in her care.

