JUST IN: Carole Baskin Sues Netflix Over Tiger King 2 Footage

Carole Baskin is suing Netflix over Tiger King 2.

One of the biggest TV documentaries in years is getting a sequel, and somehow there’s still enough crime and chaos to get another season out of the Joe Exotic saga.

Baskin, the founder of Big Cat Rescue, is featured in the trailer. However, she is now suing Netflix to stop them from using any footage of her, her husband Howard, or her sanctuary.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

“After Tiger King 1, Royal Goode Productions again approached the Baskins “to clear the air” and, presumably, to entice them into being filmed for the sequel called Tiger King 2,” writes Jakes in the motion for emergency relief, which is embedded below. “The Baskins refused, believing that the Appearance Releases prevented any further use of their film footage by Royal Goode Productions and Netflix in any sequel. Then, on October 27, 2021, Netflix released its Official Tiger King 2 Trailer. To the Baskins’ dismay, the trailer prominently displayed film footage of the Baskins and made clear that Tiger King 2 would do the same.” So, the Baskins are asking the court to intervene by Nov. 16, a day before the second season is set to be released. They argue the project breaches their contracts, filmmakers had no rights to sequels, remakes or derivative projects, and that they would suffer irreparable harm if the season is allowed to air as is. They also want the court to issue a declaration that defendants have no rights to use any footage of the Baskins outside of Tiger King 1.

The lawsuit says Baskin was painted as a villain and a “murderer” who “disposed of her late husband’s remains by feeding them to her big cats.”

The docuseries led to a lot of speculation about the mysterious disappearance of Baskin’s late husband Don Lewis and whether she had anything to do with it.

