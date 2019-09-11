On The Daily Show, host Trevor Noah poked fun at the very weird, stilted way that President Donald Trump indirectly referenced his youngest son, Barron, during a White House meeting on the dangers of vaping.

Noah played a clip of Trump making a rather routine statement about the issue, but then when the president tried to connect it to his own personal life, things quickly took a turn toward the bizarre.

“Vaping has become a very big business, as I understand it, like a giant business in a very short period of time. But we can’t allow people to get sick, and we can’t have our youth be so affected,” Trump said in the video, with the First Lady sitting silently right next to him. “And that’s how the First Lady got involved. She’s got a son together that is a — a beautiful young man. And she feels very, very strongly about it.”

Pausing to let Trump’s awkward phrasing sink in, Noah then slowly repeated Trump’s line: “She’s got a son?”

Then, after a beat to let the laughter subside, he added: “You mean the son she made with you?”

“How on Earth does Trump forget that he has a son? He’s like the world’s worst dad,” Noah said, before comparing Trump to Darth Vader. “At least Darth Vader claimed his son. If Trump was the Dark Lord, he would be like, “Luke, she is your mother.”

But Noah did offer some sympathy for Trump’s strange, verbal abandonment of his third son, as a picture of Trump’s other two sons, Eric and Donald Jr., flashed onscreen. “I mean, the dude has been burned twice. Let’s be honest.”

Watch the video above, via Comedy Central.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com