CBS Late Show host Stephen Colbert parodied 2020 presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke’s propensity for cursing on the campaign trail, noting that the Democratic National Committee has asked candidates not to swear during the upcoming third Democratic primary debate.

The single-night, three-hour Democratic debate, which will take place in Houston, Texas, on Thursday, will be broadcast live on ABC. And “live” in this case truly means live.

“We just found out that they will have no seven-second delay, so the DNC warned the candidates to refrain from swearing on the debate stage,” Colbert noted. “[Joe] Biden better watch his ‘malarkeys’ and his ‘Jiminy Christmases.'”

But Colbert pointed out that the DNC’s real target is probably the former Texas Congressman, who was then shown publicly dropped f-bombs galore in a series of recent clips.

“And if you think that’s bad,” Colbert joked, “you should see his new campaign slogan: Beto Mother(bleeping) O’Rourke: Bold (Bleep)ing Leadership for a Brighter (Bleep)damn Future, (Bleep)hole.”

Of course, Colbert also pointed out that swearing when you’ve been warned not to is exactly the kind of thing that can get a flagging campaign much needed attention.

“Remember, Beto, there’s no delay,” Colbert said. “So you’re on your honor not to create a viral moment of blunt honesty that could elevate you above the pack and result in a new T-shirt slogan — also available en Espanol.”

Watch the video above, via CBS.

