President Donald Trump is once again upset at a report on Fox News’ Special Report, this time concerning the latest developments regarding the federal presence in Portland.

John Roberts appeared on the show with Mike Emanuel — guest-anchoring for Bret Baier — and mentioned how the president is “giving officials in Oregon a short time to stop the violence in Portland, threatening that he weill send in the National Guard if they can’t get it done,” before reporting on the other big developments from the Trump administration and on Capitol Hill today.

Roberts’ report was followed up by a report from William La Jeunesse on the latest developments in Portland.

La Jeunesse reported on a deal between the feds and the state, saying, “Under the deal the Oregon state police will help defend of the courthouse, allowing some federal agents to withdraw.”

“Both sides have a chance to prove themselves,” he continued. “The feds are expected to remove the fence surrounding the courthouse and stop sending agents into the streets. State police will likely have to clear a nearby park where protesters and riders have staged.”

La Jeunesse added that DHS is saying “federal agents will remain nearby in case they’re needed,” also noting the public war of words between the president and state officials.

Trump took to Twitter after his report to accused Fox News of “report[ing] incorrectly” what’s going on. He said, “We are demanding that the Governor & Mayor do their job or we will do it for them. To complicated to discuss in a Tweet, but bad reporting by Fox (possibly on purpose!)”

