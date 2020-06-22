President Donald Trump was clearly watching Fox News’ Special Report Monday night, as he took a moment to chide correspondent Doug McKelway after seeing a report he filed on DACA with a mention of the border wall.

McKelway covered the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision on DACA with the focus on one Dreamer who said she would ask the president to “let me fight to this country, let me contribute to this country.”

But towards the end of the report, McKelway made an aside about the border wall that clearly bothered the president:

“Many Republicans would like to see permanent status for Dreamers tied to comprehensive immigration reform, including a border wall, something the Democrats are unlikely to budge on in this election year.”

Trump took to Twitter to scold McKelway and Fox News, asking, “Could somebody please explain to reporter Doug Mckelway of @FoxNews that the Border Wall has long been under construction, the battle (war) is won, the Dems have FINALLY given in.”

He added, “Rather hard to believe that @FoxNews didn’t know that the Border Wall is well under construction, fully financed, & already over 200 miles long?”

Could somebody please explain to reporter Doug Mckelway of @FoxNews that the Border Wall has long been under construction, the battle (war) is won, the Dems have FINALLY given in. In fact, I will be in Arizona tomorrow to celebrate the 212th plus mile of completion. @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

Rather hard to believe that @FoxNews didn’t know that the Border Wall is well under construction, fully financed, & already over 200 miles long? Will soon be finished! They just reported that “it is something that Dems are unlikely to budge on in this election year”. @BretBaier — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

You can watch McKelway’s report above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]