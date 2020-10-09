President Donald Trump appeared with Fox News’ Dr. Marc Siegel Friday for his first TV interview since his coronavirus diagnosis.

Siegel — who spoke to Trump about his cognitive test months ago — interviewed Trump about his symptoms and recovery remotely. As Tucker Carlson explained, they “had to rely on the White House camera team” for the interview.

The president said he feels “really good” and “very strong” now.

Dr. Sean Conley said during one press conference last weekend that Trump was given supplemental oxygen, while adding, “He was fairly adamant that he didn’t need it. He was not short of breath. He was tired, had the fever, and that was about it.

When Siegel asked about his symptoms, Trump said he “didn’t feel strong” and said he “didn’t have a problem with breathing.”

He praised the Walter Reed doctors and, when Siegel asked him if he listened to them or tried to “negotiate” with them, the president said, “I did negotiate but I have a lot of respect for these doctors, they are the best doctors in the world.”

The president described feeling tired and less energy than normal before taking “a certain medicine that was miraculous to me.”

Siegel asked if he wanted to leave Walter Reed earlier than he ultimately did. Trump said he wanted to leave after the first day.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]